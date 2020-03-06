Body

Katherine Rose “Kathy” Seabolt, age 62, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at home. She was born December 12, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Delmar Junior Tipton and Katherine Rose Blanchard Tipton Davis. Kathy worked for Levi Strauss and Company and Heritage Health Care as a certified nurse aide. She was also a member of Wilscot Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Candy and Dale Ray of Blue Ridge; son, Larry Lynn Seabolt of Blue Ridge; siblings, Willie and Sabina Tipton of Blue Ridge, Jennie and Glenn Lambert of South Carolina, Sandy and Nicky Nicholson of Hiawassee, Georgia, Jacob and Melinda Davis of Mineral Bluff and Roger and Vickie Tipton of Blairsville; grandchildren, Joseph and Danielle Seabolt, Levi and Briana Seabolt, Hannah Ray and Heidi Ray; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Seabolt; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 2, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge chapel with Pastor Kenny Housley officiating. Music was provided by the Caylor family.

Interment was in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Levi Seabolt, Joseph Seabolt, Brandon Tipton, Terry Tipton, Michael Lovingood and Brian Lovingood. Honorary Pallbearers were Raymond Lambert, Paul Sutton, Dusty Stanley, Nicky Nicholson and Glenn Lambert. Condolences may be sent to www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.