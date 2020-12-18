Kathy Clark

Body

Kathy Cross Clark, age 63, of Morganton, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020.

She was born May 11, 1957, in Copperhill, to the late Edgar Roy Cross and Eva Mae Sanders Cross. She retired from the United States Postal Service, where she worked as a mail carrier. Kathy loved animals.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Thomas Gower; granddaughter, Eiron Welch; and special caregiver, Virgil Watson.

She is survived by her children, Edgar C. Cross (Rose Davis) of Farner and Amy C. (James Michael) O’Laughlin of McCaysville; brothers, Stanley R. (Anne) Cross of Carrollton and Carl Dewayne Cross of Sweetwater; sister, Linda (Donnie) Willingham of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Nathaniel Cody Cross, Dionna Sisson, Destiny Sisson, Dakota River Cross, Ronald Ledford, Donnie Ledford, Eva Ledford, Jordan Ledford and Patrick Welch; three great-grandchildren; three nephews; and six nieces.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel. Music was provided by Donnie Willingham. Interment followed in the Mount Liberty Baptist Church cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Cody Cross, Jordan Ledford, Patrick Welch, Eric Parr, Joe Willingham and Lee Dockery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.