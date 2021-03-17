Body

Karen Phillips, age 72, of Epworth, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at home. She was born October 31, 1948, in Shelbyville, Indiana.

Karen was a quality assurance technician at Pilgrim’s Pride in Ellijay, Georgia. She was a member, choir member and children’s choir leader at Hipps Chapel Church. Karen loved knitting and crocheting. She was an artist and poet. Karen had a great sense of humor, loved to sing and was devoted to her church and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Vance Shelton and Emma Grimes Shelton and sister, Pam Shelton.

Survivors are her sons and daughter-in-law, Johnnie Phillips, Jr. and Gordon Van Phillips and Julia; daughter, Jennifer Abernathy; best friend, Johnnie Phillips, Sr.; grandchildren, Marcus Brown, Cassandra Jessin, Selina Brown, Jessica Abernathy and Will Abernathy; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Jessin, Aurora Jessin and Parker Brown; brothers, Reverend Fred Shelton and Gary Shelton; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Hipps Chapel Church with Reverend Delmar Davenport and Reverend Fred Shelton officiating. Music will be by Hipps Chapel Church Choir. Pallbearers will be Will Abernathy, Marcus Brown, Brett Sisson, Jonathan Grizzell and Luke Pelfrey. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday, March 16, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.