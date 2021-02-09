Johnny Rhodes

Body

Minister Johnny Allen Rhodes, 71, of Blue Ridge, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ Monday, February 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

A man of extraordinarily strong faith, who stood on the word of God, he treated everyone the same. He was always there for others day or night, anytime. A minister for over 50 years, he was a devoted man who loved his calling. This man was truly what a Christian is supposed to be. Not only did he preach the Word, he lived it every day, regardless of the cost, which was sometimes great. He was an incredibly special person to his family and anyone in need and has now gone to the place he has wanted to be for a very long time. We love you Papaw and will miss you always. Enjoy your Peace.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Helen White Rhodes; sisters and brother-in-law, infant Mary Ruth Rhodes and Margaret and Stanley Ledford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Claude Rhodes, James and Wanda Rhodes and Jerry and Jerleen Rhodes.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty years, Patricia Burnette Rhodes; daughter, Connie Rhodes; sons and daughters-in-law, Wendell and Vanessa Rhodes, Marty Rhodes and Daryl and Nikki Rhodes; grandchildren, Destiny Huff, Mason Rhodes, Jake Rhodes, Tucker Rhodes, Anna Rhodes, Ruby Rhodes, Bailee Rhodes and Carter Rhodes; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Loretta Rhodes; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Elbie Cole; brothers-in-law and their spouses, Calvin and Willie Jo Burnette and Junior and Linda Burnette; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Ross and Loreen Rhodes; special friends, Pauleen and Junior White; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were conducted Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. from the Sunrise Tabernacle Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Merrell officiating. Music was provided by Pauleen and Junior White.

