John Floyd “Johnny” Cantrell, age 68, of Turtletown, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 30, 1952 in Copperhill, to the late Floyd Benjamin Cantrell and Pheobe Nell Hooker Cantrell.

Johnny worked as a superintendent industrial painter for Williams Group. He was of the Baptist faith. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen Ray Cantrell.

Survivors are daughters and son-in-law Tara Fehrenbach and Jeromie of Blue Ridge, and Lora Cochran of Rockmart, Georgia; grandchildren Grant Willis, Gabe Willis, Grayson Willis, Ian Curtis, Ira Curtis and Alea Baker; great-grandchildren Dawson Curtis and Noah Curtis; brother and sister-in-law Larry Cantrell and Connie of Epworth; many other relatives; friends and special friend Amanda Jenkins.

A private graveside service was conducted at Mount Carmel Church cemetery with Dr. Chan Mitchell officiating. Pallbearers were Andy Allen, Grant Willis, Gabe Willis, Grayson Willis, Iran Curtis and Ira Curtis. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.