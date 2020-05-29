John Kilpatrick

Body

The Rev. John Trammel Kilpatrick, age 86, of Epworth, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Fannin Regional Hospital. He was born August 4, 1933 in Crestview, Florida to the late Trammel Kilpatrick and Exa Jones Kilpatrick. He had a bachelor’s degree. The Rev. Kilpatrick served as pastor of Calvary Church from 1977 until his retirement. He started the Fannin County Preschool at Calvary Church over 40 years ago until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jacquelyn Kennedy Kilpatrick; daughter, Margaret Ann Kilpatrick; and brother, Charles Kilpatrick.

Survivors are his wife, Margaret Ella Kilpatrick of Epworth; daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelyne Renee Aparicio (Manuel) of Fort Myers, Florida; stepchildren, Donnie James Johnson (Irene) of Dade City, Florida, Darlene Budd (Ricky) of Texas, Charmane Pike (Benny) of Inverness, Florida, Doris McClurg of Bushnell, Florida and Timothy Sparks of Florida; granddaughter, Kristen Ann Morgan; grandson, Joseph Lee Kisselburg Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Alayna Jacquelyne Lindley, Elijah Steed Patterson, Raylan James Morgan, Brailey Rebecca Kisselburg and Joseph Bryer Kisselburg.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge chapel with Minister Jimmy Green officiating. Music was by Krystie Daves and Kerrie Touchstone. Pallbearers were Neill Patterson, Michael Garland, Terry Dillard, Dylan Sharpe, Mark Burger and Scott Kiker. Interment followed in the Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens.