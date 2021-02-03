Joe Hedden

Body

In remembrance of our brother Joe Allen Hedden, who passed away peacefully Friday January 15, 2021.

He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan July 10. 1955. He moved back to the Blue Ridge area in the mid-80’s and remained until his passing.

He is survived by his siblings, Denise Waters, Sonja Hedden Hendrix, Tommy Hedden, Tracy Jordan, Gleen Jordan and Lebeth Stillwell; children, Kesha Hedden Stevens and Joseph Hedden; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He had turned his life over to God and we will see him again someday.

Phoenix Funeral Services of Conyers, Georgia, was in charge of the arrangements.