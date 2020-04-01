Jimmy Shook

Body

Jimmy Dell Shook, age 78, of Blue Ridge, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

He was born on June 21, 1941 to the late Luther Shook and Dema Frances Sanders Shook. Jimmy served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Epworth.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hazel Graham Shook; daughter and son-in-law Cheryl Yvonne and Keith McLaughlin; grandsons Benjamin Jacob Kimsey and Matthew Aaron Kimsey; and sister Polly Ann Bunyard.

Graveside funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from the First Baptist Church of Epworth cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Full military honors were provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Pallbearers were Benjamin Kimsey, Matthew Kimsey, Jon Kimsey, Mickey Smith, Gene Cochran, and Butch Shook. Honorary pallbearers were the Rev. Kenneth Mann, Johnny Cochran, Clifford Stanley, Charles Cochran, Mark Smith, Jeffrey Davenport, Willard Graham, Tommy Graham, Frank Graham, Mac Graham, Hoyle Baker, William McClure, special friend Jim Stanley, and the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.