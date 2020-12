Body

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at McCaysville United Methodist Church in McCaysville.

Due to COVID, restrictions will be enforced. Mask and social distancing will be required.

For people who are unable to attend the service will be broadcast on YouTube at https://youtu.be/UFM4K1yJ4QQ. A radio broadcast of the service will also be available in the parking lot of the church on 87.9 FM.