Jeffrey Hubbard

Body

Mr. Jeffrey Hoyt Hubbard, age 48, of Mineral Bluff, passed away March 10, 2021 in Blue Ridge.

He was born in Atlanta, April 30, 1972. Jeffrey was a very special young man who loved listening to all kinds of music, helping with pet rescuing and was an avid participant in the Special Olympics. He attended the Branch Church and enjoyed every Disney movie ever produced. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hoyt Hubbard; grandparents, Ralph and Evelyn Tanner and Clarence and Ava Hubbard; aunt and uncle, Michael and Denise Postell; and one cousin, Chris Tanner.

Survivors include his loving mother, Pat Hubbard of Mineral Bluff; siblings, Kim Haight of Blue Ridge, and Stephen and Eileen Hubbard of Richmond, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Susan Tanner, Ray Tanner, and Sherry Ray; nieces and nephews, Kennedi Haight, Pastor David and Abigail Haight, Brittany Hubbard and Brandon Hubbard; cousins, Dr. Richard Tanner, Amy and Rodney Phillips, Eric Ray, Dr. Michael and Dr. Jill Ray and Susan and Sean Ratcliff.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Haight officiating.

Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The pallbearers were Stephen Hubbard, Eric Ray, Sean Ratcliff, Dr. Richard Tanner, Jordan Johnson, Rev. Wesley Davenport and Bearon Ray.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.