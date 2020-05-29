Jeanette Kyle

Body

Jeanette Ray Kyle, age 81, of Mineral Bluff, passed away May 17, 2020, at her home in Mineral Bluff.

In Fannin County, Mrs. Kyle was born October 29, 1938, to the late John Ray and the late Gracie Davis Ray. She was a lifelong resident of Fannin County and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Jeanette worked 57 years with the Fannin County Clerk of Court and was employed by the Fannin County Board of Education as a school bus driver. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and loved flowers.

Survivors include her husband, Howard Kyle, Jr.; daughter, Melinda (Bob) Wagner; brother, Michael Ray; and granddaughter, Lakota Grace Towe.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Paul Adams officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers included Jim Falls, Jerry Falls, David Falls, Ed Howard, Chuck Panter and Robby Mathis.

The family received friends at Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 5 until 9 pm.

Arrangements were entrusted to Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.