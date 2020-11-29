James Postell

Body

Mr. James William Postell, age 90, of Pope Landing, Blairsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020.

James was born September 15, 1930, in Blue Ridge. He was the first-born son of the late Lloyd Postell and Lillie Bell Horton. James enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. He proudly went on to serve until 1973, after completing duties in Florida, Virginia, Alaska, Japan and Italy. After his retirement, he served as assistant administrator of Union General Hospital for many years.

James loved Jesus, and his life truly reflected Christ’s commandment to “love one another.” James was enamored with his wife, Louise Postell. He could have coined the term “girl dad,” changing diapers and pushing his daughters on their swing set long before it was the social norm to do so. His devotion to his family carried on through generations to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was never seen without a smile on his face and a mischievous twinkle in his eyes. James loved the outdoors and was always fishing and hunting.

He was greeted in Heaven by his eldest daughter, Glinda Matson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Junior.

James is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Louise Postell of Blairsville; one daughter and son-in-law, Kennetha and Jeff Patterson of Blairsville; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bill Joe and Ruby Postell of Blue Ridge, Jack Postell of Blue Ridge; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Pat Twiggs of Atlanta, Sue Holden of Blue Ridge, Vivian and Rod Burnette of Blue Ridge; four grandchildren, Danielle Rose (David), Cynthia Marriott (Steph), Kevin Patterson and Mackenzie Zaragoza (Gabriel); and five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Cooper and London Rose and Madelyn and Elias Zaragoza.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the New Harmony Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Wade Plott and the Rev. Jack Cochran officiating. Interment followed. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Kevin Patterson, Jeremy Dyer, Josh Dyer, Slade Rowan, Greg Hopkins, Zach Hopkins and Anthony Twiggs. Flowers are accepted or if you wish the family requests that donations be made to the New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery fund.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send