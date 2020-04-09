Body

Edna Jacqueline “Jackie” Turner, age 76, of Morganton, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Georgia. She was born on February 20, 1944 in McCaysville, to the late Jack Towery and Edna Galloway Towery. Jackie was a homemaker that loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Loys D. Turner; grandchildren Chase Jones and Morgan Tanner; brothers Glenn Towery and Bill Towery and sister Janice Towery.

Survivors are her children James Turner of Mineral Bluff, Lisa Hicks of Murphy, North Carolina, Eric and Buffy Turner of Morganton, Sherry Turner of Morganton, Julie Jones of Morganton, Melanie and Marty Tanner of Blue Ridge and Sheila and the Rev. Anthony Stonecipher of Ellijay, Georgia; grandchildren Jessica Turner, Joshua Dunn, Ashley and Earl Merritt, Dylan and Samantha Freeman, Emily Turner, Logan Turner, Sgt. U.S. Army Michael and Karen Jones, Sgt. U.S. Army Jonathan and Memphis Jones, Holly Jones, Tiffany Tanner (Isaac Howard), Justin Tanner, Jacqlyn Tanner, Tierra Tanner, Madeline Tanner, Thomas Tanner, Kobe Stonecipher and Kaitlyn Stonecipher; great-grandchildren Korbin Merritt, Hunter Merritt, Serenity Merritt, Addilyn Freeman, Hayden Jones, Maylee Tanner, Nathaniel Howard and Payton Howard; brothers and sisters-in-law Earl and Dorothy Towery of Delaware, Joe and Jewell Towery of Anderson, South Carolina and Neal and Jalynne Towery of Morganton; sisters and brothers-in-law Patricia and Louis Howe of Whitesburg, Georgia, Janet and Dan Skelley of Columbus, Georgia and sister-in-law June Towery of Ducktown also survive.

Graveside services were conducted on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Parris Family Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Stonecipher officiating. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.