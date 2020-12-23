Imogene Maynor

Body

Mrs. Imogene Mildred Maynor, age 87, of Blairsville, Georgia, formerly of Blue Ridge, passed away December 16, 2020, in Union General Hospital.

She was born in Ranger, North Carolina, to the late Grady and Ida Hartness Coleman. Mrs. Maynor retired from Levi Strauss & Company after 22 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Epworth. As a talented quilter, she had lovingly made many quilts for her family. She also enjoyed growing flowers.

Preceding her in death was her loving husband, Lloyd Jackson Maynor; sons, L.G. and Michael Maynor; infant daughter, Kathy Maynor; and a granddaughter, Cindy Green.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and James Green of Chatsworth, Georgia, Mary and Ronnie Hembree of Blue Ridge, Joyce and Brett Summers of Mobile, Alabama, and Jeanette and David Warren of Blairsville; sisters, Hazel Smith of Chatsworth, Georgia, and Mae Baker of Dalton, Georgia; grandchildren, Patricia Ballew, Candy Kittles, Randy Stines, Michael Green, Stacy Curtis, Heather Maynor, Misti Taylor, Amber Westbrook, Danielle Huskins and Teresa Warren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Michael Green, Josh Huskins, Bryan Westbrook, Randy Stines, Derick Miller, and Dylan Burns.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.