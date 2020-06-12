Body

Mr. William “Hobert” Abercrombie, age 95, of Blue Ridge, passed away at his home June 3, 2020.

He was born in a small farmhouse on Hemptown Creek in Mineral Bluff, May 18, 1925, to the late Thomas Hayden and Bonnie Lee Wright Abercrombie. He was raised as a young man in the Mineral Bluff community and worked odd Jobs and even helped with the construction of the Blue Ridge Dam.

At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Navy in August of 1943, where he served during the height of World War II. He served on the LST 688 which was assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific theater which participated in many dangerous operations. Some of the operations included the following: capture and occupation of southern Palau Islands, Leyte Landings, Lingayen Gulf Landing, assault and occupation of Okinawa Gunto. This ship earned four battle stars during World War II.

He spent his entire wartime on this battered vessel that had been constantly barraged with Japanese gunfire and Kamikaze plane attacks. He spent his naval career on this ship until the surrender of Japan in 1945 and then returned to the United States where he was honorably discharged in 1945. Like many of his comrades, he had seen the worst of the war and did not flinch nor regret the possibility of sacrificing his life to defend his country.

After returning home, he married the love his life, Mrs. Willie Davenport Abercrombie. Hobert became a dedicated Christian and was baptized in Lake Blue Ridge at the Dry Branch Landing along with his mother.

He was a lifelong member of O’Zion Baptist Church serving as a Sunday School superintendent for over 30 years. His working career was dedicated to Levi Strauss & Company in Blue Ridge until his retirement as a regional quality control manager. He instilled honor, truth and charity in his family and many others he touched throughout his life. Jeremiah 1:5 “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”

Mr. Abercrombie was also preceded in death by three siblings, Gladys Robinson Wrider, Eunice Henry and Lester Clay Abercrombie.

Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Willie Davenport Abercrombie of the home; son and daughter-in law, Troy and Wanda Abercrombie of Dawsonville, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Rick Stepp of Loganville, Georgia; grandchildren and their spouses, Zachary and Jennifer Stepp, Rachel and Greg Howard, Marcus and Candy Abercrombie and Hannah and Robby Bell; great-grandchildren, Greyson, MaCayla, Mackenzie and Addison Abercrombie, Jeremiah Bell, Ethan and Jonas Stepp and Audrey Howard

Graveside services were Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the O’Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Military Honors was provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Marcus Abercrombie, Zachary Stepp, Michael Beaver, Mack Dover, Billy Dover and Mitch Dover. Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Rev. Michael Pope, Hubert Stewart and James McGill.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the O’Zion Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2536, Blue Ridge, GA. 30513.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA is in charge of the arrangements.