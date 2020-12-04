Helen Mull

Body

Mrs. Helen Ruth Mull, age 92, of McCaysville, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

Mrs. Mull was born September 16, 1928, in Fannin County, to the late Arnold Johnson and the late Allie Pruitt Johnson. Mrs. Mull was a member of Kingtown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mull; sister, Kathlene Cole; and brother, the Rev. Bill Johnson.

Survivors include her sons, Vince Mull and Lanier Mull.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with medical expenses for her nephew, Johnny Scearce.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

