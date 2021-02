Body

Mrs. Harriette Katherine Walker, age 92, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away January 18, 2021, at her home.

Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, January 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Barnes Chapel Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.