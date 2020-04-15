Hansel Taylor

Body

Hansel Edward Taylor, 75, of Ocoee, Tennessee, passed away on April 6, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Hansel was born July 1, 1944, in Ducktown to Ulysses and Lena Hughes Taylor. He is a member of the Anchor Holds Baptist Church in Chatsworth, Georgia. Hansel loved his family, church, fishing and Tennessee Football. Hansel is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters Sarah Devoti, Glenis Crago and Carol Newberger; sister-in-law Linda Taylor.

Hansel is survived by his wife Connie; daughters and sons-in-law Christy Taylor, Jennifer and Tim Massaro and Laura and Jillian Thomas; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Shanna Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law Danny Taylor, Bud and Geraldine Taylor and Tom and Linda Taylor; grandchildren Justin Angel, Nathan Weir, Devon Stone, Ashleigh Thomas, Matthew Bryson, Nicholas Thomas, Ethan Bryson, Jake Wehunt, Brandon Massaro, Brian Massaro and Jaxen Thomas, Caroline Yother; great- grandchildren, Lola Stone, Khloie Thomas and Syler Stone; and several nieces and nephews.

Hansel’s wishes were to be cremated. Due to current health concerns, a memorial service to honor Mr. Taylor will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.