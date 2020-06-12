Guinn Williamson

Body

Guinn Louis Williamson, age 88, of Epworth, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 4, 1931, in Higdon, to the late Keen Williamson and Nora Hallum Williamson.

Mr. Williamson retired from the United States Tobacco Company as a sales representative. He was a member of Colwell Baptist Church and a deacon for 58 years. Mr. Williamson served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Fannin Chapter #28, the North Georgia Honor Guard and Blue Ridge Lodge #67 F&AM.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ella Mae Postell Williamson; brothers, the Rev. Doug Williamson, Edgar Williamson and Winford Williamson; and sisters, Willa Dean Chastain and Genny Watson.

Survivors are son and daughter-in-law, Gerald Williamson (Freda) of Epworth; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie Epperson (Freddie) of Epworth; three grandchildren and their spouses, Emily Epperson and Vino Pope, Brandon and Kate Williamson and Cody and Deanna Williamson; and five great-grandchildren, Trevino Pope, Addy Williamson, Brody Williamson, Gabby Williamson and Ava Grace Bruce.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Colwell Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Banks, the Rev. Nathan Chancey, and the Rev. Robby Chastain officiating. Music was by Colwell Youth and Adult Choir, Joel Collis, Ryan Chastain and Nancy Watkins. Pallbearers were the following deacons of Colwell Church, John Chastain, Tim Nicholson, Morris Callihan, Cory Callihan, Robbie Harbour and Thomas Graham. Honorary Pallbearers were the Rev. Noah Nicholson, the Rev. Matt Mathis, the Rev. Jeremy Smith, Brother Rusty Cox and Brother Paul Allen. Military Honors were provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Donations in memory of Mr. Williamson may be made to Colwell Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, C/O Jane Callihan, P.O. Box 75, Epworth, GA 30541.

