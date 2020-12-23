Gretta Ross

Body

Gretta Louise Ross, age 88, of the Wolf Creek Community near Mineral Bluff, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She was born June 4, 1932, in Isabella, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Walter and Cosby Amburn Brooks. She was a clerk for John Jabley and Sons. Gretta was a long time member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher for over 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Kenneth “Reid” Ross; brothers, Fred Brooks, Clarence Brooks, Cargus Brooks and Bill Brooks; sisters, Myrtle Brooks, Frances Simonds, Evelyn Boggs and Cosbie James.

She is survived by her son, Danny Reid Ross of Mineral Bluff; daughter and son-in-law, Althea and John Hunt of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandson, Ryan (Magen) Ross; granddaughter, Melanie Montgomery-Chapman; four great-great-grandchildren, Darcy Lynn Chapman, Joseph Aiden Chapman, Marlee Faye Chapman and Mason Carter Chapman; and sisters- in-laws, Ruth Ross, Mary Jane Brooks and Raethel Amburn.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Hughes officiating. The following gentleman served as pallbearers: Paul Dockery, Greg Nazerian, Barry Thomas and Junior Deal.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill, was in charge of the arrangements