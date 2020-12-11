Gralon Green

Body

Mr. Gralon Dale Green, better known as “Shady,” age 59, of Morganton, passed away November 28, 2020, at his sister’s residence.

He was born in Blue Ridge, on March 20, 1961, to the Late Kate Rosella Green Watkins. Shady had worked with many trades in his life time and most of them pertaining to the construction industry. He loved fishing, trading and finagling, Ford Motor Sports with NASCAR, and was an avid Falcons Fan.

He was also preceded in death by step-father, Grady Watkins; and three siblings, Joyce Ann Green, Homer Green and Sharon Norton.

Survivors include his spouse, Kathy Green; step-children, Lisa (Thomas) Foster, Dennis Patterson and Ricky Patterson and family; step-grandchildren, Deseray Patterson, Jaylen Green and Gaige Foster; sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Ricky Bradburn; brother-in-law, Kenny Norton; nephews and niece, Cody (Desiree) Bradburn, Bryson Bradburn, Adam (Kristie) Norton and Layne (William) Lopez; great-nieces and nephews, Justin Green, Kristen Lopez, Reed Norton, Owen Norton and Cayde Bradburn.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge with the Rev. Eric Davenport officiating. Music was provided by Reatha Crain. Interment followed in the New Antioch Baptist Church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Cody Bradburn, Jerry Wilson, Leon Davenport, Adam Norton, Justin Green and Bryson Bradburn. Kenny Norton and Thomas Foster served as honorary pallbearers.

