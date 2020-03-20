Glenn Nicholson

Body

Glenn E. Nicholson, age 93, of Blue Ridge, passed away Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, at Fannin Regional Hospital. He was born December 28, 1926, in Waco, West Virginia, to the late Carl Nicholson and the late Lela Mull Nicholson. Mr. Nicholson was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II.

He started his working career with Higdon Howell Ford in Copperhill, and at retirement, was co-owner of the Insurance Mart on Blue Ridge Highway. Glenn was an active member and deacon of Epworth First Baptist Church, where the church was the center of his life. He also was a member of Gideon’s International and Blue Ridge Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed reading, studying nutrition and feeding the fish in his pond. He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Carl Nicholson; mother, Lela Mull Nicholson; and sister, Thelma Krider.

Survivors include wife, Shirley Miller Nicholson; daughters, Sharon (Ron) Gudger and Sonya (Hugo) Jacomet; son, Glenn “Nick” Nicholson Jr.; brothers, Garland Nicholson, James Nicholson and Bobby Nicholson; sisters, Geneva Jolley, Betty Wise and Glema Humphery; grandchildren, Jonathan (Mariana) Gudger, Seth (Madison) Gudger, Caroline Gudger, Andrew Bourne, Elliott (Britnee) Bourne, Tessa Bourne, Tiffany (Nick) Amon and Zach Nicholson; and great-grandchildren, Jack Bourne and Lyle Bourne.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 8, 2020, from the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Chris Clark and Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Music was provided by Doug Simonds.

Interment followed in Epworth First Baptist Church cemetery with military honors by the North Georgia Honor Guard. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Zach Nicholson, Jonathan Gudger, Seth Gudger, Elliot Bourne, Keith Nicholson and Kevin Queen.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Epworth First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 187 Epworth. Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home, you may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.