Geneva Whitener

Body

Mrs. Geneva Lee Whitener, age 88, of the Rock Creek Community in Cherry Log, passed away May 29, 2020 in Manassas, Virginia.

She was born in McFarland, Tennessee, to the late Luther and Janie Roberson McClure. Mrs. Whitener was retired from Armstrong Flooring in Chatsworth, Georgia after many years of service. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband, Robert L. Whitener.

Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law, Debbie Kaylor of Mineral Bluff, and Sandra and Keith Courshon of Manassas, Virginia; granddaughter, Cindy Strickland (Marvin); great-granddaughter, Krissy Chapman (Brandon Panter); and great-great-granddaughter, Addie; sister, Mary Helen Banks of California.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Hooper officiating.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.