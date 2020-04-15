Gary Setser

Body

Mr. Gary Michael Setser, age 70, of Jasper, Georgia, passed away on April 6, 2020 in the Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton, Georgia.

Survivors include his wife Linda Setser of the home; daughters and sons-in-law Kim and Brian Hopkins of Ballground, Georgia, Shane and Brad Johnston of Purcell, Oklahoma and Tina Setser of Jasper, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law Dennis and Carolyn Setser of Morganton and Steve and Kathy Setser of Fayetteville, Tennessee; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Levern Hughes of Morganton; grandchildren, Austin Matthews, Hope Bannister, Jhett Hopkins and Elizabeth Johnston; great-grandchildren Drew Bannister, Grace Lynn Bannister and Nova Bannister.

A private graveside service was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements