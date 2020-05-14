Garnett Webb

Body

Garnett P. Webb, age 82, of McCaysville, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home. Mr. Webb was born March 15, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Garnett Pearson Webb Sr., and the late Annie Lee Shippey Webb.

Coming from the Marietta area, Garnett had made Fannin County his home for over 20 years. He attended Young Harris College for 2 years on a music voice scholarship. Garnett was a U.S. Army Veteran serving mostly in France and Germany from 1959 to 1961. He then worked as a sales representative in the food industry for approximately 40 years before retiring from Retailing Marketing Associates.

He was a faithful follower of Jesus and a very active member of McCaysville First Baptist Church where he participated in the choir and often performed as soloist; he also had served as Sunday School Director. He was a member of the North Georgia Honor Guard and several veteran organizations, active in the Republican Party, served Fannin County as school board member and as Post 1 commissioner, and was involved with other county school activities. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping, and was an avid Braves baseball, Falcons and Georgia Tech football fan. After many years, Garnett continued to stay in touch with his friends from his youth at Park Avenue Baptist Church and Roosevelt High School in Atlanta.

Survivors include his wife, Eugenia Webb; daughter, Shirley (Keith) Isom; son, John Webb; stepdaughter, Tanya Watford; stepson, Scott (Diana) Tetrault; sisters, Jean (Bill) Mischler and Anne (Larry) Desrosiers; grandchildren, twins Chris and Andy Isom; Andrew, Christian, and Chloe Tetrault; Grace, Lili, and Jacob Watford; and four nieces, Amy, Sara, Laura, and Emily.

Graveside services were held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Crestlawn Cemetery, in Copperhill, with the Rev. Matthew McDaniel officiating. Music was led by Ryan Norton. The North Georgia Honor Guard performed military honors. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers Andrew Tetrault, Christian Tetrault, Keith Isom, David Brooks, Luke Travis and David Bryson.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.