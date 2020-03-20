Garnett Dale

Body

On March 10, 2020, Garnett Howard Dale, of Blue Ridge, passed away at the age of 83. Garnett was born to Ernest Dale and Nellie West Dale in Dawsonville, Georgia, September 18, 1936. He worked in telecommunications for Southern Bell and AT&T for more than 30 years and had been retired since 1987. Garnett was a graduate of West Fulton High School and Antioch Bible College.

Garnett is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Beverly; his sister, Kathlyn; his daughters, Kerri and Tracie (Bryan); his sons, Arlen (Adriana) and Jason (Diana); his grandchildren, Seth (Mandi), Hannah (Tim), Shawn, Daniel, Colton, Cameron, Evan, Landon (Lyla), Carly (Carter) and Danis; as well as eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Deneise Synstelien; and sisters, Nellie Jo Morgan and Sue Dale.

Garnett was devoted to his large family and was an obedient servant of our Lord. He possessed an extraordinary amiable spirit to which friends and strangers alike were drawn. While his physical presence will be missed, the love and faithfulness he bestowed on his family and loved ones will endure for generations. We’ll miss you, Pop Pop.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 137 Hightower Road, Ball Ground, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons at www.gideons.org or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.