Frankie Worley

Body

Frankie Lafaye Worley, age 70, of Cherry Log, passed away February 10, 2020.

She was a member of the Helping Hand Fellowship Church. Frankie worked for Pilgrim’s Pride in Ellijay, Georgia, until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. and Carzelle Payne Coleman; and one brother, Harvey.

Surviving is her husband, Harold Worley of the home; daughter, Renee (Steve) Holloway; special friend, Linda (Wayne) Johnson; brother, Bill (Linda) Coleman; granddaughter, Brittany (Jason) Burnett; niece, Dana Payne; nephews, Michael Coleman, Kevin Coleman and Donnie Coleman; and 13 great- nieces and nephews also sruvive.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, February 13, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Denny Hawkins officiated. Interment followed in the Helping Hand Fellowship Church cemetery. Michael Coleman, Kevin Coleman, Johlon Coleman, Donnie Coleman, Steve Holloway and Wayne Johnson served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.