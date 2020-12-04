Frankie Garrison

Body

Frankie H. Foster Garrison, age 95, of Blue Ridge, passed away at home and went to be with her Lord Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was born January 30, 1925, in Oak Hill, Florida, to Nelson Grady Foster and Wayne Lillian Ash Foster. She was a dedicated member of Barnes Chapel Baptist Church in Blue Ridge for over 50 years, and the oldest member where she enjoyed spending time and worshiping with her church family. She also enjoyed gardening, her flowers, word search puzzles, watching the Andy Griffith Show on TV and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. When her grandchildren would visit, she always gave each one a dollar bill.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Emory D. Garrison. While married, they lived in Florida, Washington, Ohio and spent their last retirement years in Blue Ridge.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers Sammy Foster, Billy Foster, Dean Foster and Royce Foster; sisters, Omega (Mikie) Pearson, Emma M. Woody and Bonnie B. Thomas. Frankie was the last surviving member of the Nelson Grady Foster Family.

Survivors include: daughters, Marcia (Steve) Huffman and Loraine (Steve) Green; Grandchildren, Wesley (Becky) Huffman, Andy (Vanessa) Huffman, Kerry (Mark) Clemmons, Lisa Azbill of Cleveland, Tennessee, Chris (Marie) Green of Ellijay, Georgia; great grandchildren, Cooper Huffman, Zane Huffman, Grant Emory Huffman, Jack Clemmons, Josey Clemmons, Brittany (Jared) Davenport, Cole Thomas, Ella Rose Green and Eli Samuel Green; great-great-grandchild, Rylan Arlie Davenport; dear friend and caregiver, Carolyn Rhodes; special sister-in-law, Deane Chastain; and special niece, Merry Patterson; and many other special nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Mike Huff and Morgan Wilson and all the nursing staff with Pruitt Health Hospice who have been so faithful and kind to care for mother in the last months. She had grown to love you all.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Damascus Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Harold Weeks and the Rev. James Galloway officiating. A short eulogy was given by Wesley Huffman and at the end of the service the five grandchildren released balloons in memory of “Granny Garrison.” Serving as pallbearers were Wesley Huffman, Andy Huffman, Chris Green, Jack Clemmons, Mark Clemmons and Cole Thomas.

Anyone wishing to make donations may do so the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o George Ensley, 2180 Madola Road, Epworth, Georgia, 30541.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.