Body

Loving patriarch to his family and the Honorable former Mayor of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, a devout Christian and veteran, Clarence Franklin “Frank” Dockery, age 94, died November 27, 2020, at home in the presence of his family.

Born August 30, 1926, in Akron, Ohio, he was raised primarily in his formative years in Ellijay, Georgia by his parents the late Herbert Lewis Dockery and the late Beedie Ann Montgomery Dockery.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Samuel F. Smith, and his nine siblings: Willa Mae Barclay, Lillie McKinnish, Helen Pless, Herbert Lewis Dockery Jr., Mary Lou Agapitos, Ruby Miller, Christine Curtis, Geneva Salatka and Betty Jean Cooper.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Della Mae Harrison Dockery, his true love, whom he married at the age of 18. The couple was married at her parents’ home in Mineral Bluff, November 11, 1944, just a few hours before he was shipped out into service for his God and his country.

Corporal Dockery proudly served in the United States Army for two years in the 56 Air Engineer Squadron, 31 Air Service Group, in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign and in the Philippian Liberation Conflict for which he received several medals and two overseas service bars. Upon discharge, he immediately re-enlisted to serve an additional three years in the United States Air Force Reserve and was honorably discharged on September 17, 1949.

He continued to work in the Nuclear Bomb Plant in Augusta, Georgia, relocating his family to continue his active employment despite receiving severe back injury and hearing loss while in service.

A man of strong faith, integrity, strength, and courage, he was well known for his works of charity as a city council member, as mayor and as a community leader. His kindness and generosity were received by thousands across the United States as he served 14 years with a well-known evangelist overseeing and putting up what was then the world’s largest tent.

He invented and created different rigs to assist with the raising of the tent and oversaw the comfort and safety of the workers and individuals who attended the revival meetings. He traveled extensively from border to border of the U.S. and abroad in evangelistic work.

Not only was he an accredited theologian, philosopher, and licensed minister of the Gospel, but he was also a certified welder; journeyman; a licensed heavy equipment operator and mechanic; a certified ironworker on the Savannah River Project and served on the Apprenticeship Committee; a trained baker and pastry maker; an electrician; a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker; a professional photographer; farmer; editor and publisher of a Christian magazine; a multi-awarded salesman; an accomplished portrait and landscape artist, teacher, singer, songwriter, and musician. In his 94 years on earth, his accomplishments could continue on and on. Known as “Doc” to his most intimate friends, he was known for his skills to “fix about anything, and if it can’t be fixed, Doc will make something new out of it.”

But to us, his seven children, he was our hero, our champion, our mentor, our best friend, and we are honored to call him daddy.

He is survived by his seven children: Martha J. (daughter) and the late Sam Smith of Mineral Bluff; Mary S. (daughter) and Enoch Chamberlain of New Mexico; Danny F. (son) and Cynthia Dockery of Mineral Bluff; Elizabeth (daughter) and the late Rick Long of Mineral Bluff; Lydia (daughter) and the late Kenneth Long Jr. of Mineral Bluff; Ada (daughter) and Guy Rogers of Ellijay, Georgia; and Asa S. (son) and the late Deborah A.

Dockery of Ellijay; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces and friends.

Mr. Dockery was a member of World Harvest Church North, where his son, Asa Dockery is the founder and senior pastor. As an active member, he was well-loved and respected by all attending members who referred to him fondly as “Poppa Dockery”.

Funeral services are scheduled for December 2, 2020, from the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow in Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Pallbearers included: Eugene Baldwin, Daniel Dockery, Franklin Dockery, Stephen Dockery, Jonathan Long and Ricky Dockery.

Honorary pallbearers included Bradley Davis, Danny Davis, Randall Davis, James Pless, Don Clowers, David Terrell, John Wynn and Jack Jones.

Friends may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to World Harvest Church North.

The Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.