Frances Welch

Frances Margaret Welch, age 95, of Mineral Bluff, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was a life long member of the McCaysville and Mineral Bluff communities. Frances was born Thursday, April 10, 1924, in McCaysville, to the late Clifford and Katie Harper Falls. She was of the Baptist faith and goes on to be with her parents, as well as her husband, Thomas Jefferson Welch; and granddaughter, Tanya Lynn Stewart.

Mrs. Welch will be remembered by all who knew her, but especially missed by her children, Joyce (Donald) Phillips, Larry (Glenda) Welch, Margaret (George) Stewart, William C. Welch, Wallace (Prissy) Welch and Thomas Jeffery (Patti) Welch. Also sharing in her legacy are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from the chapel of Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville with the Rev. Larry Welch and Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Joe Welch, Eric Stewart, Jeremy Welch, Rodney Phillips, Nick Welch and Derrick Welch were selected to serve as pallbearers.

Interment followed the service in Pantertown Cemetery. Finch-Cochran Funeral Home & Crematory of McCaysville was honored to serve the family.