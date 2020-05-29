Frances Petty

Body

Mrs. Frances Thibault Norrene Petty, age 87, of Blue Ridge, passed away May 16, 2020, at her home.

Born in Rapid River, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lena Raiche Thibault.

She was retired from housekeeping in the health care industry. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mrs. Petty enjoyed crocheting, knitting, puzzles and especially playing Bingo at the Kiwanis.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herdis Bascom Petty; one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Kay and Michal Dennis Inman. Mrs. Petty was the last of seven children.

Survivors include her son and his fiancee, Douglas Petty and Kimberly Gunter of Ball Ground, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Donald Hunley of Howell, Michigan; grandchildren, Steven Inman (Hannah), Amanda Jo O’Laughlin (Tim), Kaylyn Elizabeth Petty, Douglas Joseph Petty II, Christopher Ryan Hunley and Brandon Lee Hunley; great-grandchildren, Hailey Inman, Skylar O’Laughlin, Evan Kayce O’Laughlin, Maverick Michael O’Laughlin, Micah Douglas Inman and Savannah Grace Inman.

Memorial services were held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Church of Christ Cemetery in Blue Ridge.

