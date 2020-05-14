Frances Harris

Body

Frances Caylor Harris, age 80, of Mineral Bluff, was called home to be with our Lord, while surrounded by family, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Mrs. Harris was born April 1, 1940, in Copperhill, to the late John Andrew Earl Caylor and the late Marie Harrison Caylor. She was a devoted Christian and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a life-long resident of this area and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Copperhill. Frances served proudly for 30 years substitute teaching in the Fannin County School System. She loved being with her family, working with the youth in Vacation Bible School, and spending time with her sisters and her nieces.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Harris; son Kevin (Melanie) Harris; sisters, Barbara Ledford and Wanda Abercrombie; grandson, Grant Harris; and granddaughter Jordan Harris; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were scheduled for family and friends Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill cemetery, in Copperhill, with the Rev. Randy Hughes and the Rev. Scott Baugh officiating. Pallbearers included Grant Harris, Marc Abercrombie, Charlie Baugh, Barry Thomas and Bradley Thomas.

A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.