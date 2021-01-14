Farrell Nelson

Body

Mr. Farrell McDonall Nelson, age 88, of Blue Ridge, passed away January 6, 2021, at his residence. Farrell was survived by his wife, Dorothy Nelson; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila Joan and Gerald Orr; brother, Albert Nelson; daughter-in-law, Diana Nelson; grandchildren, William Nelson, Alisha Dempsey and Raymond Orr; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, January 10, 2021, from the Mount Liberty Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. John Newton officiating.

