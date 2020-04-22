Farrell Baliles

Body

Farrell Garrett Baliles, age 69, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is also preceded in death by her sister Ellen Prince and great-grandson, Adam Baliles.

She is survived by her ex-husband and best friend Wayne Baliles; sons Anthony Baliles and Terry Baliles; and daughter Angela Harris; siblings Roy Garrett, Pauline Baliles and Carolyn Ross; grandchildren Derek Beavers, Marandah Baliles, Kara Baliles, Tia Baliles, Shadrick Baliles and Candace Lawter; and great-grandchildren Isaac Beavers, Elizabeth Beavers, Adyn Baliles, Hayden Baliles, Eli Brown, Ily Brown, Nehemiah Xander Baliles, Jeremiah Baliles, Nevaeh Baliles, Faith Baliles, Hope Baliles, Jordynn Lawter and Alisia Lawter.

A private funeral ceremony was conducted from Legacy Community Church with Pastor Mark Reid officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.