Facundo Roman

Body

Facundo Rodriguez Roman, age 44, of Jasper, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

He was born November 27, 1976, in Mexico. Facundo worked at Las Margaritas as a restaurant manager. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. Facundo is preceded in death by his father, Felix Rodriguez Antunez.

He is survived by his wife, Yazmin Gallegos; mother, Aeropajita Roman Lopez; daughter, Wendy Nicole Rodriguez; and siblings, Edgardo Rodriguez, Gregario Acevedo, Elizabeth Villasana, Indira Tania Acevedo, Erick Acevedo and Marbella Roman.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Father Carlos Vargas officiating.

Interment followed at Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.