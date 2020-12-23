Evelyn Payne

Body

Mrs. Evelyn C. Payne, age 89, of Morganton, passed into her heavenly home Thursday, December 17, 2020, after a short time of declining health.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Richard Panter; mother, Willie Thomas Panter; brothers, Frank, Harold, Hugh, Jake, and Randall Panter; and sister, Rose Mary Panter.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Paul W. Payne of Morganton; one brother, Ralph Panter of Morganton; two sisters, Marie (Gilbert) Chancey of Ringgold, Georgia, and Minnie (Bryan) Watson of Blairsville, Georgia; sister-in-law, Shirley Panter of Blue Ridge; also brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Hugh and Ruby Payne of Newport, North Carolina, James and Sybil Payne of The Villages, Florida, Thomas and Cora Mae Payne of Ellijay, Georgia, Evelyn Weatherington of Carrolton, Georgia, Judy Payne of Acworth, Georgia, Marie McCall of Hickory, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart.

Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge and attended Maple Grove Baptist Church and Oak Grove Baptist Church during her lifetime. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, and collecting antiques and dolls. She loved life to the fullest. She was the glue that held her family together. She enjoyed family gatherings, reunions, traveling, and taking rides in the country. Evelyn especially enjoyed spending time with her family at the cabin, showing the love she had for her family.

Graveside services were held Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery with Dan Haymore officiating. Pallbearers included Bobby Panter, Tommy Panter, Monty Chancey, Luke Watson, Bryan Watson, and Michael Deyton. Interment followed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, 505 Water Works Road, Palmetto, Georgia,30268 or the Gideons, P.O. Box 521, Blairsville, Georgia, 30514 in her memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

