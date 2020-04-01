Body

Mr. Eugene Kuykendall, age 88, of Blue Ridge Street, Blue Ridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 29, 2020 in the Union County Nursing Home following a period of declining health. Mr. Kuykendall was born on July 16, 1931 in Union County, the son of the late Bertha Kuykendall. He was a lifelong resident of Union and Towns Counties. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a Bronze Star recipient of the Korean War. He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved tinkering on things and loved sports especially football and baseball, the Braves, Falcons and Georgia Tech. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Edna Chastain Kuykendall in 2017. Eugene was a member of the Old Union Baptist Church in Young Harris.

Surviving Mr. Kuykendall are one son and daughter-in-law David and Kim Kuykendall of Blairsville, two daughters and sons-in-law Brenda and Tommy Shook of Young Harris, Sandra and Clyde Shook of Young Harris; one grandson Matthew Kuykendall; three great-grandchildren Avery, Anna and Ethan; several cousins, many other relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Mobile Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Rogers and the Rev. Mark Handy officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the North Georgia Honor Guard. Interment will follow in the Mobile Baptist Church cemetery where he will rest next to his beloved wife Marie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union County Nursing Home Activities Department in Eugene’s memory. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date from the Old Union Baptist Church and will be announced.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.