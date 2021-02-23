Body

Eugene Chapman, age 76, of Copperhill, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was born February 3, 1945, in Murphy, North Carolina, to the late Theodore William Chapman and Seray Athaline Mashburn Chapman.

Eugene was a barber for 54 years. He was a member of Bethel Church and a previous member and deacon at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Eugene enjoyed playing golf, billiards, corn-hole and going to the casino. He loved his career as a barber with many friendships. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Chapman and Bynum Chapman.

Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Stella Chapman of Copperhill; children, Tammy Louise Chapman Mason (Michael) of Fredricksburg, Virginia, and Rev. Kevin Chapman (Buffy) of Blairsville, Georgia; grandchildren, Gaither Mason, Sara Kate Odom, Tyrus Mason, Tyrell Mason, Mary Kate Dickey, Ivie Chapman, Taryn Thomas and Shawn Mauldin; great-grandchildren, Carson Lee Odom, Jacklyn Stella Odom, Charlie Jay Odom, Elias Wade Dickey, Ezekiel James Dickey, Winsley Noel Thomas and Wren Alise Thomas; brothers, T.W. Chapman (Donna) Lilburn, Georgia, and Ivan Chapman (Sherri) of Murphy, North Carolina and sister, Faye Greene (Tom) Ducktown.

Funeral Services were conducted Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill Chapel with Rev. Kevin Chapman and Rev. Doug Payne officiating. Eulogy was given by Buffy Chapman. Music was provided by Sara Kate Odom, Mary Kate Dickey and Ivie Chapman.

Interment followed in the Bethel Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Gaither Mason, Tyrus Mason, Tyrell Mason, Carson Odom, Charlie Odom, Levi Odom and Austin Dickey. Honorary pallbearers were Ken Colwell, Charlie Cole, Jerry Owensby and Betsy Hyde. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening, February 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Jude’s Research Hospital at StJude.org, the Shriners Hospital for Children or an organization of your choice that helps children.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.