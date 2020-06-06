Body

William Edsel Deal, age 94, of Ducktown, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Blue Ridge Assisted Living Center.

Edsel was born August 28, 1925, in Ducktown, Tennessee, to the late William Daniel Deal and the late Louise Carter Deal. He was of the Baptist faith, a WWII Army veteran, who proudly fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was a Purple Heart recipient. Edsel served as a Boy Scout scoutmaster, a member of the Copper Nugget Cloggers who performed in Nashville, Chairman of the County Court, Chairman of the School Board, Justice of the Peace, and he served on the Beer Board.

He was involved in Polk County’s political arena most of his adult life, striving to improve the county, especially the school system.

Edsel was a maintenance supervisor at London Mill upon retirement and was an electrician. Later, he worked for a North Carolina gold mining company setting up their flotation operation. He also took classes in woodworking and set up a woodworking shop in his basement.

He enjoyed square dancing, and camping with a special group of friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his three children, his six grandchildren, and his one great-grandchild.

Edsel was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Imogene Griggs Deal; father, William Daniel Deal; mother, Louise Carter Deal; granddaughter, Nikki White; brother, Kenneth Deal; and sister, Betty Hartness.

Survivors include his sons, Tony (Gail) Deal, and Brett (Ashley) Deal; daughter, Bridget (Mike) Lane; grandchildren, Bretton Deal, Bryce Deal, Blair Deal, Macy Deal, Mary Alice Lane, and Will Davis; and one great-grandchild, Emorie Alice Nicholson.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Crestlawn Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Murphy officiating.

Interment followed the service with military honors by the U.S. Army.

Pallbearers were Bobby Hellerstedt, Evan Hellerstedt, Bryce Nicholson, Will Davis, Pat Holloway and Ryan Holloway. Honorary pallbearers were Bretton Deal and Bryce Deal.

Edsel was blessed and grateful to have such qualified and caring people to care for him.

Pat Stillwell was his favorite, and the family is appreciative for the love and care she provided him. Dianne Justus was also very special to him.

The family would also like to express their thanks for the care he received at Blue Ridge Assisted Living and from the hospice staff at Compassus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 4538 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37204.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Georgia. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.