Body

Douglas William Wingard, age 80, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, after having contracted COVID-19. He also had a long and heartbreaking struggle with Alzheimer’s for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen Thomas Wingard. He and Gwen would have been married fifty years February 27, 2021. He was formerly from Cherry Log, Georgia. Doug married Gwen, the love of his life, February 27, 1971, and moved to Powder Springs, Georgia, where they lived for 33 years, raising their family.

In 2006, they built a house in Rydal, Georgia, where they lived for 10 years, before re-locating to Augusta in October of 2016, to be near their children and grandchildren.

Besides his beloved Gwen, Doug is also survived by a son, Dr. Scott Douglas Wingard and his wife Melissa of Augusta; daughter and son-in-law, Alicia Wingard Brown and Chris, of Acworth, Georgia; daughter Lisa Wingard Jenkins of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jackson Wingard, Parker Wingard and Eli Claire Wingard of Augusta, Cameron Brown and Millie Grace Brown of Acworth and Lacey Jervis of Tyler, Texas; and three great-grandchildren.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Luther William Wingard of Cherry Log; mother, Lola Buchanan Wingard of Cherry Log; father-in-law, Rev. J.D. Thomas of Blue Ridge; mother-in-law, Ruby Thompson Thomas of Blue Ridge; brother-in-law, Rev. William Benny Thomas of Rydal; and his sister-in-law, Donna Bonds Thomas of Rydal.

Doug retired from Lockheed Aeronautical System, Inc. in 2006. He spent much of his time doing woodwork, which he enjoyed even after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He loved making various types of bird houses. He was a very open and friendly person, and he never met a stranger.

Doug was saved when he was very young. He had been an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cartersville, Georgia, before his move to Augusta. He became a member of Bellevue Baptist Church of Augusta, but due to his illness, he was never actively involved in the church.

Doug served in the United States Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Marksman Medal with a Rifle and the Sharpshooter Medal with a Rifle during his time in the military.

The celebration of life service was conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Harris, Rev. Robby Chastain and Rev. David Baker officiating.

The interment followed at Sunset Memory Gardens, with military honors. The family received friends Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, Georgia, was honored to serve the Wingard family.