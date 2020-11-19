Dorothy Rucker

Body

Dorothy Pearl Rucker, age 94, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Cleveland, Georgia.

She was born in Fannin County, September 6, 1926, to the late William W. Rucker and Ora Kirkland Rucker. Dorothy was a dedicated member of Kingtown Baptist Church. She loved her church and enjoyed attending when she was able.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and one sister.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew Gail Russell of Epworth, Joann Allen of South Carolina, Ginger Kane of Marietta, Georgia, Rita Rucker of Copperhill, Helen Maynor of Harrison, Tennessee, and Arliss Rucker Jr. of Mississippi; sister-in-law Mary Rucker of Blue Ridge. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge chapel with the Rev. Matthew McDaniel officiating. Music was provided by Denny Hawkins and Brenda Milsaps. Interment will follow at Kingtown Baptist Church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.