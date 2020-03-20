Donnie Godfrey

Body

Donald (Donnie) James Godfrey, age 53, of Blue Ridge, passed away March 12, 2020, in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Mr. Godfrey was born February 16, 1967, in New Mexico to the late Donald O. Godfrey and the late Lydia Marie Fazekas. A member of New River Baptist Church, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, who raised him and whom he called “Mama,” Bertha Godfrey; uncle, L. H. “Pappy” Long; and half brothers, David Tenorio and Frank Tenorio. Donnie loved his family, kids, grandkids, his church, the Tennessee Vols and driving his truck.

Survivors include wife, Pamela Joy Davis Godfrey; sons, Mathew (Amanda) Godfrey, Kirkland (fiance, Baillie) Godfrey and Kameron Godfrey; daughter, Amy Davis; sister, Berdie Ramirez; half-sister, Laura Tenorio; half brothers, Richard Tenorio, Leroy Tenorio and Michael Fazekas; half-sister, Angie Davis; brother-in-law, Johnny Davis; grandchildren, Jasper, Landon and Joey; and mother-in-law, Ruby L. Rhodes.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the eulogy by the Rev. Dale Jackson and the Rev. Michael Collis officiating. Music was provided by Renee Watkins.

Interment followed in the Barnes Chapel cemetery. Pallbearers were: Mathew Godfrey, Kirkland Godfrey, Kameron Godfrey, Carroll Smith, Jessie Sisson and Timmy Davis. Honorary pallbearers were: Cousins, extended family and church family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

