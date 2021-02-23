Body

Mr. Donald Wayne “Donnie” Davenport, age 58, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Erlanger Hospital.

He was born November 24, 1962 in Copperhill, Tennessee, to the late Simmie Clifford Davenport and Catherine Lillian Ensley Davenport. Donnie was a member and deacon of McCaysville Gospel Tabernacle. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Gail Mulkey.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Renee O’Neal Davenport; daughter and son-in-law, Hanna and Matt Dyer; sons, Heath Davenport and Luke Davenport; brother and his significant other, J.K. Davenport and Melinda Cox; mother-in-law, Willa O’Neal; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Melissa Walden, Guinn O’Neal and Brenda and Don Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Holly and Brian Burgess, Jill Hawkins, Adam Walden, Chanley Watson, Chase O’Neal, and Andy Patterson; and great-niece and great-nephew, Bristol Hawkins and Briar Walden.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Baugh officiating. Music was provided by Rev. Nathan Stuart, Laura Stuart and Raven Welch Harris.

Interment followed in the Ensley Family Cemetery with Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating. Pallbearers were Heath Davenport, J.K. Davenport, Matt Dyer, Adam Walden, Rev. Nathan Stuart and T.J. Dickey. Charlie Baugh served as an honorary pallbearer.

