Donald Keys

Donald Dale Keys, age 86, of Epworth, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

He was born June 25, 1934, in Cartersville, to the late Lawrence Renae Keys and Lassie Magnolia Nation Keys. Donald was a member of Hot House Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Dale Keys; first wife, Janet Mansfield Keys; and brothers, Noble Keys and Tony Keys.

He is survived by his wife, Flora Matilda Keys; brother, Larry Keys; and one grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Queen and the Rev. Randy Hooper officiating. Music was provided by the Caylor Family. Interment followed in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard. Jerry Morrow, Dennis Gibbs, Doyle Petty, Scott Johnson, Kenny Green, and Albert Green served as pallbearers.

