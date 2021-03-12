Body

Deon Wimpey, age 68, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Northside Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville.

She was born December 3, 1952, in Turtletown, to the late Guinn Edward Wimpey and Willa Jean Griffith Wimpey. Deon was a legal assistant to the law offices of Larry Owens and a licensed real estate agent to the Duggar Reality, both of Lawrenceville. She was a member of Peachtree Road Baptist Church in Suwanee, Georgia. Deon was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eddie Wimpey.

Survivors include her sisters, Alice Propheter (Wally) of Suwanee, Judy Elrod of Cleveland, Tennessee, Janice Lunsford of Blue Ridge and Cindy Brimacombe of Mesa, Arizona; sister-in-law, Kay Wimpey of Atlanta; special friends, Larry and Ann Owens, their children and grandchildren of Lawrenceville; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Music was provided by Rodney Fields.

Interment followed in the Zion Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Rodney Fields, Jason White, Timothy Lunsford, Michael Lunsford, Steven Lunsford and Richard Elrod.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.