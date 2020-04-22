Delores Jones

Body

Delores ‘Nana” Jones Ayers, age 72 of Blue Ridge, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2020, in Morganton. Delores was born in Washington, D.C., July 22, 1947, to the late Isaac Daniel Adkins and the late Thelma Marian “Great” Adkins. She attended Epworth United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Arthur “Jimmy” Jones.

Delores was an avid collector of antiques and hand made quilts. She enjoyed needlepoint, quilting, and sewing and was always making people laugh with her quick wit, but most of all she loved sharing stories with her friends about her grandchildren who she deeply loved.

She was a founder of Radford Newcomers Club, Radford Virginia, Member of Jr. Women’s Club of Radford held all offices including some district ones, lifetime member the Xi Law Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, served on several city appointed committees, founder of New River Quilt Guild, member of Star Quilting Guild, volunteer at New Ridge Medical Center, member of Floyd Quilt Guild, member of Grove United Methodist Church, Radford, Virginia, served on Board of Directors of Women’s Resource Center.

Delores is survived by her son Andy “Anthony” Jones, daughter-in-law Melinda. Grandchildren Connor Jones, Sydnie Jones and Andrew Jones; sister Sarah and brother-in-law Vern Cowan; nieces Amy (Pat) Meyer, Ashley (Scott) Criswell; great-nieces Sarah Beth and Carolyn Meyer and Mary Katherine Criswell; and great-nephew Peyton Criswell.

