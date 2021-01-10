Body

David Lee Cox, age 62, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, in the Pruitt Health Care in Blue Ridge. He was born February 1, 1958, in Blue Ridge. David was a mechanic. He enjoyed yardwork, fishing and riding motorcycles. David attended Calvary Chapel Church and previously attended Sugar Creek Baptist Church. He served in the United States Navy.

David was preceded in death by his father, William Oscar Cox; infant brother, William “Billy” Cox; and brother-in-law Richard Warren.

Survivors are his wife of 24 years, Brenda Cox of Blue Ridge; children, Kimberly Rose Mullinax (Wesley), of Florida, Karri Angela Bowen (Justin), of Florida, and Kelli Lee Cox of Blue Ridge; mother, Dorothy C. Cox of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Dakota Davenport, Sydney Cochran and Ty Bowen all of Florida; brothers, Michael T. Cox (Denise) of Dial, Daniel R. Cox (Carol) of Jasper, Georgia, and Joseph M. Cox (Beverly) of Epworth; and sister, Rosemary Warren of Blue Ridge.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Sugar Creek Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Postell officiating. Pallbearers were Joey Cox, Daniel Cox, Mike Cox, Christopher Cox, Nathan Cox and Jimmy Cox. The North Georgia Honor Guard folded and presented the United States Flag. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fannin County Brain Injury Support Group, C/O Carolyn Stepp at james-stepp@att.net.

