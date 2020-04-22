David Collins

Body

David Michael Collins, 75, of Loganville, Georgia went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 29, 2020. Dave was born in Marietta to Reathel and Clyde Collins of Blue Ridge.

Blue Ridge was home for Dave. He lived there until he graduated from West Fannin High School. He then married his first wife and moved to Atlanta. He was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Becci and Beth.

Dave began his career in the trucking industry typing freight bills. He also attended DeKalb College and acquired his associates degree in law. Dave met Shirley Cox in February of 1976 in the Rehoboth Baptist Church singles ministry. They married on October 23, 1976. Dave and Shirley were blessed with a son (Casey) and daughter (Candice).

They joined the Redan First Baptist Church in 1981.

Dave was working for Smith Transfer at the time as area sales manager. American Freight bought Smith Transfer and offered Dave a promotion and a transfer to Charlotte, North Ccarolina in 1987.

They realized they missed being at home in Georgia and the Lord provided Dave with an opportunity with Southern Freight in Atlanta. They moved back in 1989. Southern Freight downsized their LTL division and Dave went to work for Benton Express in 1995 as VP of Sales.

Again Dave felt the call home and went back to work for Southern Freight in Truck Load Sales. He would stay there until he retired in 2009. He would stay on working part time from home until the company closed at the end of 2017.

Dave was a meticulous worker. He wanted his work to be perfect.

He very much enjoyed his work and saw it as a way to glorify his Lord.

Everything was a blessing to Dave, no matter the perceived goodness or badness of the situation. He and Shirley began camping with friends after Dave’s retirement. They found great joy in pulling their camper to various state parks. In 2018 Dave and Shirley moved their letter to Monroe First Baptist Church where he quickly became involved in Sunday School.

Dave’s relationship with Christ was first and foremost in his life. He made notes and studied the Word of God daily, as well as prayer lists for family and friends.

In 2018 Dave also rediscovered his old love of music and vintage silver faced stereo equipment. He began picking in thrift stores, looking for discarded treasures. This quickly turned into a hobby and a business. A business that allowed him to make new friends that shared his love for these fine machines. He also loved his vinyl, sitting in his man cave and rocking out to his favorite artists from the 70s.

Dave was also a proud Grandpa David to Victoria, Mathew, Thomas, Lily, Sam and Robert. He was the best Pop to Graham, Callie, Miles and Harper. He prayed over his grandkids daily.

He also was dad to his two beloved dogs Roxie and Skippy. The last year of his life saw health challenges. He met those with grace and determination that he found in his faith in Jesus.

He fought till the end but now he is made whole and rejoicing with his Lord.

Dave leaves behind the love of his life Shirley of Loganville; daughter Becci Hart of Sterrett, Alabama, daughter Beth Milholin (James) of Green Back, Tennessee; son Casey Collins (Ashley) of Decatur, Georgia, and daughter Candice (Todd) of Bethlehem, Georgia; grandchildren Victoria Hart of Fort Worth, Texas, Mathew Hart of Leeds, Alabama, Thomas Milholin of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, Lily Hart of Columbiana, Alabama, Sam Milholin and Robert Milholin of Green Back, Tennessee, Graham and Miles Cole of Bethlehem Georgia, Callahan (Callie) and Harper Collins of Decatur, Georgia; sister Janet (George) Rogers of Alexandria, Kentucky; sister Sharon (Thurman) Watts of Savannah, Georgia; sisters-in-law Sherry Cox of Monroe, Georgia. Numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, as well as aunts and uncles.