Darrell Walden

Body

Darrell Ray Walden, age 60, of Blue Ridge, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

He was born in Copperhill, October 19, 1959, to Benny Van Walden and Kathleen Midgie Collis Walden. He was a member of Bethel Church. He was preceded in death by his father Benny Van Walden.

He is survived by his wife Melissa O’Neal Walden; children Jill Hawkins, Adam Walden and Chanley Watson; mother Midgie Walden; brothers Tim Harper, Van Walden, Dewayne Walden and Richard Walden; and grandchildren Bristol Hawkins, Briar Walden, Tydus Witherow, Tommi Witherow and Myla Witherow.

A private memorial service was held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. from the Bethel Church with the Rev. Doug Payne officiating. Music was provided by Jeremy Payne and Benny Picklesimer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Darrell to Bethel Church, c/o Sherry Curtis, 158 Wolf Creek Road, Mineral Bluff, GA. 30559.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.