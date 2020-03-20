Daniel Ash

Body

Mr. Daniel Wesley Ash, age 71, of McCaysville, passed away March 9, 2020.

Survivors include his siblings and their spouses, Roger and Maria Ash of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Thomas and Loretta Ash of Epworth, Dellon Jr. and Billie Ash of Blue Ridge, Donna and Carl Holcombe and Mary Delince and Jr. Lawrence all of McCaysville; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

A celebration of Daniel’s life was held Sunday, March 15, 2020, from the First United Methodist Church of Copperhill.

Interment was in the Galloway cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.